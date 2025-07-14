NBA Fans Send Kind Words To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is currently vacationing around Europe on a $150 million super-yacht named “Aquila."



• 280-ft

• 7 bedrooms

• 28 person crew

• Trampoline & 3 jet skis

• Spa & 2 massage rooms

• Movie theater, gym & nightclub



Aquila costs $1 million per week. pic.twitter.com/hPzB2nrmxc