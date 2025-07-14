NBA Fans Send Kind Words To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson has been very active on social media over the summer.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend continues to update fans on his trip to Europe.
Via Joe Pompliano: "Magic Johnson is currently vacationing around Europe on a $150 million super-yacht named “Aquila."
• 280-ft
• 7 bedrooms
• 28 person crew
• Trampoline & 3 jet skis
• Spa & 2 massage rooms
• Movie theater, gym & nightclub
Aquila costs $1 million per week."
On Sunday, Johnson made a heartfelt post to Instagram with photos of his family.
Johnson wrote: "Cookie and I are so happy we’re closing out our vacation with family time - including our kids Andre, EJ, Elisa, daughter-in-law Lisa and our grandkids Gigi and Avery!"
Many people sent kind words to Johnson (and his family) in the comments.
@thenikkirichshow: "Absolutely beautiful ! We love to see it! Love & Happiness looks amazing on yall. ❤️"
@vp_atl_: "Hey fam! Looking magnificent! ❤️"
@fdlong_: "I just love to see this! ❤️❤️❤️"
@thereal_hank01: "Beautiful, good looking family!💕"
@rrramirez6132: "Beautiful Couple,blessings multiplied"
@j_k_lyons: "Nice looking family!!"
@gobn69ur: "Congrats Sir! Everyone looks very happy and amazing! Familia! 🥰"
@wsprat55: "Beautiful family; Cookie always looks beautiful and classy 🔥"
@rrrayhicks: "Beautiful family! Thanks for sharing your amazing summer vacations. I look forward to them every year. ❤️❤️"
Johnson played all 13 seasons of his legendary NBA career for the Lakers.
The Hall of Fame point guard helped lead the franchise to five NBA Championships.