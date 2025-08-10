NBA Fans Send Kind Words To Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
Ja Morant is one of the most popular (and exciting) players in the NBA.
On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies star is celebrating his 26th birthday.
Via NBA Indonesia: "Happy 26th birthday Ja Morant!...
NBA Rookie of the Year (2020)
NBA Most Improved Player (2022)
All-NBA Second Team (2022)
2x NBA All-Star Starter (2022, 2023)
NBA All-Rookie First Team (2020)"
Many NBA fans sent their love to Morant on social media.
@m0nt33_: "Best of in the leagueeee"
@bandmandxno1: "The goat !! 🤞🏾🐐🐐🐐"
@_b.u.b.b.l.e.s.__: "Happiest birthday big 12❤️😍"
@mr_hakop: "No one thought he would progress so much"
@tataylor2267: "Happy birthday my guy, hope you enjoy this special day to the fullest 💖"
@grizz4L: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST HUMAN OAT I LOVE YOU SO MUCH JAMEL ❤️🥹❤️🥹❤️🥹🥹🥹❤️🥹❤️🥹❤️🥹🥹❤️🥹❤️🥹❤️🥹❤️ MY GOAT 4L"
@BIGMEM12: "MY GOAT JAAAAAAA HAPPY BDAY TWIN❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾"
@FirstSportzUSA: "Happy birthday Ja Morant! The fans can't wait to see you fully healthy on court 🔥🔥🔥"
@pitsinas: "Happy Birthday to Ja Morant 🎉🥳🎂! You’re a great NBA player you can shoot and dunk well I hope you have an amazing day today! Party hard bro!"
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He finished his sixth NBA season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Grizzlies lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They have made the playoffs four times during Morant's tenure with the franchise.