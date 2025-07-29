NBA Fans Send Kind Words To Nets Legend Julius Erving
Before Julius Erving played 11 seasons in the NBA, he had a legendary five-year run for the Virginia Squires and New York Nets (ABA).
On Tuesday, the Basketball Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram from his time with the Nets.
The post had over 2,000 likes.
He wrote: "In action for the New York Nets during the ABA Playoffs
Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. / Sports Illustrated"
Many NBA fans sent kind words to Erving in the comments.
@lil_ja66: "Every time we drove for a lay up playing B ball 🏀 in grade school we would shout “ The Doctor!” lol 😆"
@d_omatic: "A in his prime Dr J ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"
@hestonravensr: "THE MAN @juliuserving WHO CHANGED THE GAME OF BASKETBALL 🏀"
@e.r.gatewood: "JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED!!🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍"
@abathrowbacks: "When are Dr. J’s ABA stats gonna finally be recognized by the NBA??"
@bangtown66: "Doc driving to the basket…it’s over."
Erving made the All-Star Game in all 16 seasons of his NBA and ABA career.
He also won the ABA MVP in all three seasons he was with the Nets.
During the 1976 season, Erving had averages of 29.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field in 84 games.
Via @nbarealist23: "During Game 1 of the 1974 ABA Finals, Julius Erving dropped 47/10/3 on 19/29 FG. Afterward, questions emerged as to whether Doc had surpassed Elgin Baylor as the GOAT Small Forward?"
Erving played his entire NBA career for the Philadelphia 76ers.