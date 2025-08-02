NBA Fans Send Kind Words To Pelicans Star Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole is one of the most popular guards in the NBA.
After spending the last two seasons playing for the Washington Wizards, Poole was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans over the summer.
Via Pelicans.com (on July 6): "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has completed a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets. The Pelicans have acquired Saddiq Bey, Jordan Poole and the draft rights to Micah Peavy from Washington in exchange for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second round pick. Additionally, New Orleans has traded the draft rights of Mojave King to the Houston Rockets."
Recently, the Pelicans made a post of Poole in Pelicans gear.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Jordan Poole content just dropped
(📸: Jordan Jimenez)"
Many people sent love to Poole in the comments.
@brrr_yant: "It’s a Poole Party 🗣️"
@codie.lynn.harrah: "Glad you’re on the Pels! Welcome to NOLA! ⚜️ 🏊"
@livia_baqueiro: "Well done, Pels!!! Keep it up! We can't get enough of JP! ❤️"
@thelaoverloaded: "I’m loving how the Pelicans getting behind Poole !! He’s about to go CRAZYYYY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@monicafmass: "My favorite kinda content"
@arthurcruz.h: "Poole party 🔥⚜️"
@mikedaytv: "Forgot we had Poole shoutout to the Poole party"
Poole finished last season with averages of 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
He spent the first four years of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.