NBA Fans Send Kind Words To Sacramento Kings Star DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan is one of the most consistent guards in the NBA.
The former USC star finished his first season with the Sacramento Kings averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.
On Thursday, DeRozan is celebrating his 36th birthday.
Via The NBA: "Join us in wishing @demar_derozan a HAPPY 36th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"
DeRozan also made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "All else fails, I was myself…"
Many fans sent kind words to DeRozan.
@zy_99.01.03: "🐐 happy birthday"
@marbearford: "Cheers to another trip around the sun D! Wishing you a Happy Birthday!"
@ar31_book: "Happy birthday mid-range goat"
@seunosikoyawukong: "..outdone fear, outdone myself. This year, you better +1 yourself.. 🙌🏾🙏🏾"
@cyoung_la: "Good caption."
@melissagil__: "Happy Birthday Deebo!!! 🐐"
@da_presxdent_: "Happy birthday to the greatest of all time out of Compton #COMP10 and one of the Greatest ever in the #NBA 🫡🗣️🥂"
DeRozan was the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 16 seasons.
His career averages are 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 1,187 games.