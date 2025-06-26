NBA Fans Send Love To Dwight Howard After Heartbreaking Announcement
Dwight Howard is one of the best players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Fame center last played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Wednesday night, Howard made a heartbreaking post to Instagram.
He wrote: "From the moment I got you, Sunday, you were more than just my dog…
You were my peace.
My protector.
A reminder of everything beautiful and calm just like those early Sunday mornings.
You hugged like no other.
Barked at nothing like it meant everything.
And every time I called your name, you came running full speed like your only mission was to love me.
You waited at the door for me every single day, just to wrap your paws around me.
And I’m gonna miss those hugs more than I can put into words.
You were joy. You were warmth. You were my girl.
And your life was cut short too soon.
You helped me Smile through all the Storms I’ve been through but what do now that my Sunday Sunshine is gone 😢 I was having a great time in New York this past week until I got the news that my Sunday got loose and was hit by a car that kept going. 💔
I’m devastated because you were the dog that never left my side, the dog that stuck to my hip at all times, and the one time you wander off without me being there someone takes you away from me 😤
Who could be so heartless to do this to such an innocent girl with no remorse 😪
I’ve been trying to hold this in… I really have but it’s killing me inside to get answers! I need answers and I won’t stop searching until I find out what happen to my beautiful Sunday 😢😢😢
Rest in love, Sunday.
You’ll always be my baby.
I’ll carry your heart with mine forever. 🕊️💔
Please if anyone has any information regarding a Belgian Malinois that was hit by a car on June 18th,2025 in Suwanee Georgia please let me know 🙏🏾"
Many people sent love to Howard in the comments.
@capturedbyhunnah: "I’m so sorry Dwight, wishing nun but the best"
@gameroomtheater: "My condolences brother Sunday was a beautiful dog. May you find the answers and have peace."
@maykonbarradasbjj: "I will miss you so much Sunday! 🥺Stay strong Mr. Howard 💪🏻🙏🏻"
capricorn_vegangodess9: "I hope you find who did this to Sunday 🐕💔😢🙏🏽"
@orangeandblueskies_nykatx: "Damn, sorry for your loss Dwight. Losing a dog is the worst 🫂"
@jaydot.____: "Damm man I felt this one … sorry that feeln sucks …. an I’m sorry you had to share this w us 💯🙏🏽"
@kuba_sad_knicks_fan_: "Rip Sunday 💔💔 prayers to you Dwight it’s sad to lose a dog ☹️"
Howard also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.