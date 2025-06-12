Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To 76ers Legend Julius Erving

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving made a post to Instagram.

Mar 30, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) talks to former forward Julius Erving (6) after a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena.
Mar 30, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) talks to former forward Julius Erving (6) after a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena.

Julius Erving remains one of the most beloved basketball players of all time.

The Basketball Hall of Famer last played nearly 40 years ago, but he was an icon to many future players, media members and fans.

On Thursday, Erving made a post to Instagram that had over 2,000 likes in nine hours.

Erving wrote: "In the zone.⁣

Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"

Many fans left comments for Erving.

@lsbbrown: "My all time favorite player.Ironic that Jamal Wilkes is in this photo!Lol,Doc used to give him that work"

@3_skye: "My childhood idol ❤️"

@moddtalecki: "The left hand drive. Got tired of hearing Doc couldn't go left."

@qualitygiftstrainer: "🙌🔥doctor J"

Julius Erving
December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Julius Erving before the in-season tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena.

@thatharlemgir: "My favorite athlete 😍"

Robert Bobby Reed: "Julius The Doctor Ervinggggggggggggggg. My all time favorite basketball player! Thanks for the rock the cradle dunk on Michael Cooper while Whitney Houston sings Greatest love of all! @juliuserving the Real GOAT. Love to have you on the Chicago Millionaire Radio show"

@roberte.isaacjr: "My Basketball Idol Julius "DR.J" ERVING🏀🏀🏀🏀💯💯💯💯"

@realgarywalker282h: "Jordan before Jordan fun fact before the next Michael Jordan he was label as the next Dr j to all y'all jordan fans"

@thelastsun57: "Wilt Then Doc...The Real Goats"

Julius Erving
Dec 1, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Julius Erving addresses fans during the Moses Malone tribute during halftime of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers won 103-91.

Erving finished his NBA (and ABA) career with total averages of 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 1,243 games.

He won two ABA titles (with the New York Nets) and one NBA Championship (with the Philadelphia 76ers).

