NBA Fans Send Love To Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins
Dominique Wilkins was once among the most exciting players in the NBA when he played part of 12 seasons for the Atlanta Hawks.
The Georgia sports legend recently made a heartfelt post to Instagram from a vacation with his wife.
Wilkins wrote: "We didn’t need much… just sand, sun, and each other @jedidia007
#BeachSmiles #LoveOutLoud #OceanEnergy #SunshineVibes #HeartWideOpen"
Many people sent love to Wilkins in the comments.
Spencer Haywood: "❤️❤️🙌🙌👏👏"
@bangbangboogie24: "ThankYou for 1988 my Brother. If I didn't live in Chicago, I would say u won that dunk contest"
@_elviag_: "Looking good, Jaye and Dominique! 💕"
@do_it_tamtam: "Happy for the both of you."
CBA Sports: "Nice to see you guys get away for a few days, much needed 🙌🏽"
@james_221978: "You have a beautiful wife Nique 👍"
@tyvansonasty: "Greatest dunker of all time 🔥🔥🔥"
@sweetfacekilla: "The Human Highlight 🙏🏾"
@jbs_1971: "You da man @dominiquewilkins21 You're the reason I was a HUGE Hawks fan from 1987-well.....the trade, which still burns me to this day! But i remember the wars yall had with the Pistons on the court and one night specifically when Bilm Laimbeer was showing his a*s at the Omni and Doc Riverd walked over to theor bench and got in Laimbeers face! LolThe golden age of the NBA for my generation!"
@mstonimay: "Beautiful blessed couple ❤️"
Wilkins was the third pick in the 1982 NBA Draft.
The Hall of Famer played 15 seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.