Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Atlanta Hawks Legend Joe Johnson

Atlanta Hawks legend Joe Johnson turned 44.

May 2, 2010; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jamal Crawford (11) and guard Joe Johnson (2) embrace after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven in the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Bucks 95-74. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
May 2, 2010; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jamal Crawford (11) and guard Joe Johnson (2) embrace after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven in the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Bucks 95-74. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Joe Johnson was once of the best guards of his era in the NBA.

He is most known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks where he made six straight NBA All-Star Games (2007-12).

On Sunday, Johnson is celebrating his 44th birthday.

Via Ballislife.com: "HBD 7 x All-Star Joe Johnson!

Michael Jordan is the only player in NBA history with more buzzer-beating game winners: MJ (9), Iso Joe, Kobe & LeBron (8)"

Many fans sent love to Johnson.

@zayellis60: "Brooklyn JJ was a pure bucket !!!"

@sickness23: "Happy Birthday @TheJoeJohnson7 ! Real @thebig3 Killa !"

@RAllen18122159: "Happy Born Day🤴🏾🤎 @TheJoeJohnson7"

@portuguesedegen: "The reason I fell in love with hoop 🌹🌹🌹"

@kk042021: "King of lsolations👑
Happy birthday

He is one of my favorite players of all time."

Joe Johnson
May 4, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Joe Johnson (2) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2011 NBA playoffs at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

@JazzLead: "Happy Birthday to former Jazz Legend, Joe Johnson

7x All-Star
1x All-NBA
All-Rookie
20K PTS- 5K AST- 5K REB

One of the best ISO scorers in the history of the game and in incredibly memorable Jazz man"

@agentkarter: "Happy birthday my GOAT!!!"

@Jersey2Brooklyn: "A real “Brooklyn” legend!"

Johnson played 18 NBA seasons for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

The seven-time All-Star had career averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,277 games.

He also appeared in 120 NBA playoff games (97 starts).

Joe Johnson
Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Joe Johnson (55) on the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Johnson last played during the 2021-22 season.

