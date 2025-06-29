NBA Fans Send Love To Atlanta Hawks Legend Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson was once of the best guards of his era in the NBA.
He is most known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks where he made six straight NBA All-Star Games (2007-12).
On Sunday, Johnson is celebrating his 44th birthday.
Via Ballislife.com: "HBD 7 x All-Star Joe Johnson!
Michael Jordan is the only player in NBA history with more buzzer-beating game winners: MJ (9), Iso Joe, Kobe & LeBron (8)"
Many fans sent love to Johnson.
@zayellis60: "Brooklyn JJ was a pure bucket !!!"
@sickness23: "Happy Birthday @TheJoeJohnson7 ! Real @thebig3 Killa !"
@RAllen18122159: "Happy Born Day🤴🏾🤎 @TheJoeJohnson7"
@portuguesedegen: "The reason I fell in love with hoop 🌹🌹🌹"
@kk042021: "King of lsolations👑
Happy birthday
He is one of my favorite players of all time."
@JazzLead: "Happy Birthday to former Jazz Legend, Joe Johnson
7x All-Star
1x All-NBA
All-Rookie
20K PTS- 5K AST- 5K REB
One of the best ISO scorers in the history of the game and in incredibly memorable Jazz man"
@agentkarter: "Happy birthday my GOAT!!!"
@Jersey2Brooklyn: "A real “Brooklyn” legend!"
Johnson played 18 NBA seasons for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.
The seven-time All-Star had career averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,277 games.
He also appeared in 120 NBA playoff games (97 starts).
Johnson last played during the 2021-22 season.