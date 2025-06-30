NBA Fans Send Love To Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla has been the coach of the Boston Celtics for each of the previous three seasons.
On Monday, he is celebrating his 37th brirthday.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Happy birthday Joe 🎂🎉☘️"
Many NBA fans sent love to Mazzulla on social media.
@jdmartinezstan: "happy birthday king !!"
@fritzglc: "Happy birthday, Champ Coach Mazzulla!"
@KedricKEDRICK: "Us: Happy Birthday Joe.
Joe: Everyone gets a birthday, we don’t celebrate mediocracy."
@ericatherine93: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BELOVED KING"
@diamondj1466: "Happy Birthday Coach☘️☘️"
@KathiMo35070411: "Happy Birthday psycho Joe, our beloved crazy coach 🥳🥳"
@celticsevergreen: "Happy birthday coach, I expect great things from you next year☘️💚"
@matt.donovan.19: "Let’s give him a nice birthday present by resigning Al and Luke 🔥"
@cardcollectorschoice: "Nice Happy Birthday Joe! Same day as my son! 🙌🎂"
Mazzulla has been at the helm since the 2022-23 season.
Via Sean Grande (on November 30, 2023): "Tuesday was Joe Mazzulla’s 100th game as Celtics coach.
His .710 win percentage in the best in NBA history.
Joe Mazzulla .710
Phil Jackson .704
Billy Cunningham .698
Larry Bird .687
David Blatt .675
KC Jones .674
The top NBA teams in that span…record and scoring differential:"
In his second year as a head coach, he helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "At 35 years old, Joe Mazzulla is the youngest coach to win the NBA title since Bill Russell won it at the same age in 1969 👏"