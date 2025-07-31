NBA Fans Send Love To Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell's Wife
Bill Russell is one of the most notable players in NBA history.
Thursday marked the three-year anniversary of his passing.
Russell's wife (Jeannine) made a post to Instagram with a heartfelt message.
She wrote: "I dread this post every year for the last 3 yrs. It feels like it is more 💔 each yr. The void is endless & I can’t find the words today😢 so If you would like to honor Bill, please do something nice for someone else. Or you could donate to Billrussell6foundation.org
Jeannine Russell"
Many people commented on the post.
Joakim Noah: "❤️❤️❤️"
@rms.greeneyedlady: "I'm so sorry for your loss Jeannine🙏This is such a beautiful photo"
@bigpapajac: "May he REST IN PEACE!😢😢😢"
@jon_dibart: "My thoughts 💭 and strength of support for you❤️"
@quintonobg: "My grandfather always told me to look to Mr. Russell to see what it is to truly be a good human being. Rest easy Mr. Russell ☘️6️⃣"
@johnson_ven: "Such a great champion and person. Sending you and your family all our love"
@jray_310: "I think everyone feels the same! You will see him again on the other side GUARANTEED ❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️"
@missbeeangiebee: "Beautiful picture! May all the memories hold you for a lifetime. 🙏🏾"