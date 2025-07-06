NBA Fans Send Love To Boston Celtics Legend Isaiah Thomas
Isaiah Thomas most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Phoenix Suns.
The former Washington star still remains very popular (and is active on social media).
On Sunday, Thomas made a heartfelt post to X that had over 1,600 likes in four hours.
He wrote: "My older sisters birthday coming up… Damn!!! 1st one without you 💔🙏🏾… This s**t hurts me but damn it hurts me more seeing my parents suffer without my sisters smh"
Many fans sent love to Thomas.
@MiamisOG: "praying for you IT"
@Kenm0reSquare: "Love you, Isaiah🙏🙏"
@NbaSwingPass: "🙏 prayers to you and your family"
@MrAngry247: "So very sorry for your pain. I’d be lying if I said it gets better. ❤️🩹"
@Jaws2481: "You are one of the good ones. Truly sorry, for your loss."
@NicThomasNBA: "Keeping you and your family in my prayers, Isaiah ❤️ 🙏"
Thomas was the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
After a solid start to his career with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, he became an All-Star when he joined the Boston Celtics.
Over a two-year period, the 36-year-old had averages of 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 179 games.
Via ThrowbackHoops: "Isaiah Thomas put the Celtics on his back with 53 points vs. the Wizards! (2017)
53 PTS
4 AST
4 REB
3 STL
55% FG (18/33)
92% FT (12/13)"