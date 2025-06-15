NBA Fans Send Love To Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is one of the most notable superstars in the NBA at just 27.
The Boston Celtics forward is often seen with his son (Deuce) before and after games.
On Sunday, Tatum made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his two children.
The post had over 200,000 likes in three hours.
Tatum wrote: "Father’s Day 🤞🏽"
Many fans sent love to Tatum.
@j_moneykisses: "Awwww the baby is so big now! Happy Father’s Day!"
@aaron.my3rs: "Happy Father’s Day goat"
@kudakwashechidakwaa: "Duece & Dylan 💚💚"
@badboy2yall: "Happy Father's Day to a real one 💯💯💯"
@mskhalifa420: "Ok how is that little baby that damn big already 😂😂😂😂😂 yayyyyyy tho I’m so glad we’re seeing him 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️"
@connor.gorski: "I love you Jayson Tatum"
@bannerboyreadsbooks: "Love you champ. Be back stronger than ever."
@nesscakes_: "Deuce & Dylan 🥺💚💚"
Tatum finished his eighth NBA season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
However, the All-Star forward suffered a season-ending injury during the second round of the NBA playoffs (the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in six games).
Via The Boston Celtics (on May 13): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."
Tatum has spent all of his pro career with the Celtics.