NBA Fans Send Love To Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum is one of the most notable superstars in the NBA at just 27.

The Boston Celtics forward is often seen with his son (Deuce) before and after games.

Jayson Tatum
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy with his son after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Tatum made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his two children.

The post had over 200,000 likes in three hours.

Tatum wrote: "Father’s Day 🤞🏽"

Many fans sent love to Tatum.

@j_moneykisses: "Awwww the baby is so big now! Happy Father’s Day!"

@aaron.my3rs: "Happy Father’s Day goat"

@kudakwashechidakwaa: "Duece & Dylan 💚💚"

@badboy2yall: "Happy Father's Day to a real one 💯💯💯"

Jayson Tatum
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

@mskhalifa420: "Ok how is that little baby that damn big already 😂😂😂😂😂 yayyyyyy tho I’m so glad we’re seeing him 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️"

@connor.gorski: "I love you Jayson Tatum"

@bannerboyreadsbooks: "Love you champ. Be back stronger than ever."

@nesscakes_: "Deuce & Dylan 🥺💚💚"

Jayson Tatum
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) react after play against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Tatum finished his eighth NBA season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.

However, the All-Star forward suffered a season-ending injury during the second round of the NBA playoffs (the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in six games).

Via The Boston Celtics (on May 13): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

Tatum has spent all of his pro career with the Celtics.

