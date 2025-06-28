NBA Fans Send Love To Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is already one of the best players in Boston Celtics history at just 27.
That said, the All-Star forward suffered a season-ending injury during the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Via The Boston Celtics (on May 13): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."
On Friday, Tatum made a post to X that had over 61,000 likes and 3.7 million impressions.
He wrote: "Day 45... this is some bulls**t"
Many fans sent love to Tatum in the comments.
@BronGotGame: "You’ll get it through it big bro, you and Hali 🙏🏽"
@BludRunsGreen: "Keep pushing King!!! The comeback is going to be worth all the pain and effort. All of Celtics nation behind you!! ☘️☘️"
@BJACKPACERS: "Keep pushing through you’ll see progress and it’ll all be worth it"
@4PF_Rami: "Breathe bro bro just breathe. I know it’s hard I know. But 1 step at a time literally"
Marc D'Amico: "Show this man some Celtics love that’ll help to push him through the dog days ☘️"
@i_amlegendre: "Stay positive brotha! All of this is helping you long term! Think about it you will be the greatest to ever do it once you come back and show how dominate you truly are. Bro you don’t even know how strong you are… 💯‼️ keep going bro."
@MT_23_: "I can’t imagine the pain of a torn Achilles, so when you come back and win it’s gonna be that much crazier ☘️🐐"
Tatum has spent all eight seasons of his pro career with the Celtics.