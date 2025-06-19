Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jan. 20, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen prior to the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images
Jan. 20, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen prior to the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Scottie Pippen retired from the NBA after the 2003-04 season.

That said, the Hall of Fame forward is one of the most active former players on social media.

On Wednesday, Pippen made a post to Instagram that had over 5,800 likes in three hours.

He wrote: "Lots of craziness in the world... tell me something good 🌴☀️"

Many people left comments for Pippen.

Vernon Maxwell: "My brother much love"

@baybeauty697: "My favorite NBA player of all time. Looking great .🔥🔥"

@bvax: "You’re one of the greatest players ever and were on the greatest basketball team ever assembled."

@eddiemac16: "You won 6 rings that's pretty good🙌"

Chicago Bulls
Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

@hank6661: "I still remember the good ole days when you and Mike owned the NBA. I never got to get a free tv and dvd player😬"

@iamgiannistylez: "Without pippen Jordan doesn’t get 6 rings"

@sbrowne_83: "Scottie looking strong and healthy"

Scottie Pippen
Jul 3, 1992; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; USA dream team forward Scottie Pippen (8) in the 1992 Tournament of the Americas at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / Imagn Images

Fans of the Bulls (and NBA) will likely enjoy seeing the updates from Pippen (who is one of the best 50 players ever).

He also wrote (on Wednesday): "100 years from now, 8 billion people alive today will be gone.

Your worst fear is insignificant. Go do your thing! Be legendary."

Pippen played 17 seasons for the Bulls, Rockets and Trail Blazers.

He is most known for his time in Chicago where he won all six of his titles (and made seven All-Star Games).

Via Ballislife.com: "Some of Scottie Pippen's best games

47 PTS (19/27 FG)
43 PTS, 6 STL (16/17 FG)
40 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK
39 PTS, 10 AST, 9 STL
37 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PT
28 PTS, 14 AST, 5 3PT
27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 STL, 6 AST
26 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 5 BLK"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.