NBA Fans Send Love To Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen retired from the NBA after the 2003-04 season.
That said, the Hall of Fame forward is one of the most active former players on social media.
On Wednesday, Pippen made a post to Instagram that had over 5,800 likes in three hours.
He wrote: "Lots of craziness in the world... tell me something good 🌴☀️"
Many people left comments for Pippen.
Vernon Maxwell: "My brother much love"
@baybeauty697: "My favorite NBA player of all time. Looking great .🔥🔥"
@bvax: "You’re one of the greatest players ever and were on the greatest basketball team ever assembled."
@eddiemac16: "You won 6 rings that's pretty good🙌"
@hank6661: "I still remember the good ole days when you and Mike owned the NBA. I never got to get a free tv and dvd player😬"
@iamgiannistylez: "Without pippen Jordan doesn’t get 6 rings"
@sbrowne_83: "Scottie looking strong and healthy"
Fans of the Bulls (and NBA) will likely enjoy seeing the updates from Pippen (who is one of the best 50 players ever).
He also wrote (on Wednesday): "100 years from now, 8 billion people alive today will be gone.
Your worst fear is insignificant. Go do your thing! Be legendary."
Pippen played 17 seasons for the Bulls, Rockets and Trail Blazers.
He is most known for his time in Chicago where he won all six of his titles (and made seven All-Star Games).
Via Ballislife.com: "Some of Scottie Pippen's best games
47 PTS (19/27 FG)
43 PTS, 6 STL (16/17 FG)
40 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK
39 PTS, 10 AST, 9 STL
37 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PT
28 PTS, 14 AST, 5 3PT
27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 STL, 6 AST
26 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 5 BLK"