NBA Fans Send Love To Celtics Star Derrick White
Derrick White has been one of the most important players on the Boston Celtics for the last three seasons.
On Wednesday, the former Colorado star is celebrating his 31st birthday.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Happy birthday @Dwhite921 🎂🎉☘️"
Many people sent love to White on social media.
@MoeJazulla: "ITS THE GOATS BIRTHDAYYYYY"
@ktam99: "My glorious king"
@mdew499: "Happy Birthday!!! One of the best trades in team history"
@GameingHel26984: "Some people say LeBron James is the goat. Clearly they have never seen the king Derrick White play. Happy birthday to the goat of Basketball, Derrick white."
@muggamanb: "HAPPY BIRTHDAT TO THE PLAYER YALL BETTER NOT TRADE"
@finnbolkart: "Happy birthday champ we love you ❤️🍀"
@josh.villarosa: "Oh Derrick White, where do I even begin? Is it the perfectly timed chase-down blocks that make you forget you’re watching a 6’4” guard? The no-nonsense defense that leaves All-Stars shaking their heads? Or the way you glide into the lane with that unassuming calm, only to bury a clutch floater or dish a laser to the corner? One minute you’re spacing the floor, the next you’re diving for a loose ball like it’s Game 7—because for you, every possession matters like it is. You’re the glue guy with a superstar motor, the quiet storm in a sea of noise. Derrick White, man… basketball IQ through the roof, a hairline comeback story for the ages, and the heart of a champion. Where do I begin? Maybe right there—with the fact that you never need the spotlight to own the moment."
@relichunterbud: "YALL BETTER GO SIGN AL AND KEEP D WHITE! NOW PLEASE! For my sanity! I can’t take this!"
White finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 76 games.
He played a major role in the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.