NBA Fans Send Love To Collin Sexton After Heartfelt Instagram Post
Collin Sexton had spent the previous three years playing for the Utah Jazz before getting traded to the Charlotte Hornets over the offseason.
The former Alabama star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field 40.6% from the three-point range in 63 games.
This week, Sexton made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had nearly 7,000 likes.
He wrote: "I swear every struggle I had in life helped me into the person I am today. Be thankful for the hard times, they made you stronger."
Many people commented on Sexton's post.
Jaycee Horn: "Charlotte take over brudda go kill💫"
@iiam_jordane: "breakout szn loading…"
@anthonyfields: "You built for this!"
@lincgillespie23: "Man I don’t want you to leave Utah bro. We’ll love you forever. Best of luck in charlotte. ❤️"
@charlottehornetsonly: "Excited to see you hoop this year"
Sexton was the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has played seven years for the Cavs and Jazz.
His career averages are 18.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 407 games.
Via ESPN Stats & Info (in 2021): "Collin Sexton is the first Cavaliers player with 20 points in each of his team's first 6 games of a season since LeBron James in 2004-05.
Sexton is the 4th Cavaliers player to do this in franchise history, joining LeBron, Austin Carr and Bingo Smith."
The Hornets last made the NBA playoffs during the 2016 season.