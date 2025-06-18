NBA Fans Send Love To Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is one of the best (and most popular) NBA stars of all time.
The Dallas Mavericks guard is coming off another outstanding season (before he got hurt).
On Tuesday, Irving made a post to X that had over 3,000 likes and 75,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Tribe, I am sending all of you love and praying that your families are safe/protected during these crazy time on earth. Stay aware and stay together no matter what. I’ll Catch yall tmrw night on stream! We have a lot discuss. 🤞🏾🪶♾ Hélà Spook Signal Stream Tmrw 6/18/♾"
Many fans sent love to Irving in the comments.
@Bulls1996: "Only player I admire in the NBA. Thank you chef."
@userrxx4: "Thank you kai"
@Cryptowarrior30: "I’m glad you’re doing well Kyrie 🫡"
@RevolverBets: "Lets go kyrie 🥂"
@NastyTooka972: "As a Mavericks fan im truely thankful to have him here"
@FreeThinkerFit: "Peace and Love ☮️ ❤️"
@cooptoth3hoop: "Kyrie has one of the purest hearts in the NBA I love this dude.
I want to echo the same sentiments."
@racccsx: "Come to LA please"
Irving finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on March 26): "Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left ACL on Wednesday at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
The surgery was performed by HSS Chief of Sports Medicine, Dr. Riley J. Williams."