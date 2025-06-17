Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Detroit Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Isiah Thomas is one of the best point guards in NBA history.

The Detroit Pistons legend last played in the league during the 1994 season.

On Monday, Thomas made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: "No Fear, No Backing Down You Can Do I"

Many fans commented on his post.

@mikekai: "Let’s go Zeke!!!"

@jeromeboyce: "The GREATEST PG 2 do it"

@chocolatecity285_: "Detroit’s son!! The best to do it!🐐 And yes I know where he’s from."

@cherise_aiken: "The best PG ever a Chi-Town Legend! 💯🙏🏾💪🏾🏀"

Isiah Thomas
Unknown Date; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons guard #11 ISIAH THOMAS in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1992 Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

@jeromeboyce: "The GREATEST PG 2 do it"

@icemanentworldwide: "Hard as a rock. He built the game!"

@obeyone931: "The 🐐"

NBA
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Isiah Thomas (left) and NBA great Julius Erving (right) during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Thomas was the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft out of Indiana.

He spent all 13 seasons of his pro career with the Pistons.

His career averages were 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.

Via Ballislife.com: "One of the greatest and most creative point guards of all time with one of the greatest handles in NBA history!"

Thomas led the Pistons to two NBA Championships.

Via Pistons Talk: "Isiah Thomas Finals MVP stats

27.6 PPG
5.2 RPG
7.0 APG
1.6 SPG
FG 54.2%
FT 74.2%
3PT 68.8%"

NBA
06/10/1990; Portland, Oregon, USA; Pistons'' Isiah Thomas takes the ball to the net with Trailblazers' Buck Williams guarding in the third game of the NBA Finals, Mandatory Credit: Craig Porter, Detroit Free Press, USA Today Network / Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

As for the Pistons, they are coming off a strong season where they reached the NBA playoffs for the first time in six years.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.