NBA Fans Send Love To Detroit Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas
Isiah Thomas is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The Detroit Pistons legend last played in the league during the 1994 season.
On Monday, Thomas made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "No Fear, No Backing Down You Can Do I"
Many fans commented on his post.
@mikekai: "Let’s go Zeke!!!"
@jeromeboyce: "The GREATEST PG 2 do it"
@chocolatecity285_: "Detroit’s son!! The best to do it!🐐 And yes I know where he’s from."
@cherise_aiken: "The best PG ever a Chi-Town Legend! 💯🙏🏾💪🏾🏀"
@icemanentworldwide: "Hard as a rock. He built the game!"
@obeyone931: "The 🐐"
Thomas was the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
He spent all 13 seasons of his pro career with the Pistons.
His career averages were 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "One of the greatest and most creative point guards of all time with one of the greatest handles in NBA history!"
Thomas led the Pistons to two NBA Championships.
Via Pistons Talk: "Isiah Thomas Finals MVP stats
27.6 PPG
5.2 RPG
7.0 APG
1.6 SPG
FG 54.2%
FT 74.2%
3PT 68.8%"
As for the Pistons, they are coming off a strong season where they reached the NBA playoffs for the first time in six years.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round.