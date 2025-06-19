NBA Fans Send Love To Former Duke Star Marvin Bagley
Marvin Bagley is coming off a season where he spent time with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field in 31 games.
On Wednesday, Bagley made a post to Instagram.
He captioned his post: "👌🏾🖐🏾"
Many people left comments on Bagley's post.
@bhuff_gocrazy: "Duke legend😈💙"
@derekbrown1075: "miss u in detroit man. hope all is well!"
@joshua.__.small: "Big things for Memphis next season🤩"
@unreal.szn: "Grizz legend"
@elganpulls: "All star coming"
@drcardz808: "I don’t know how this man hasn’t secured a role with a team. Too much talent to be bouncing around so much. Miss him on the Kings."
@esignerjunky._: "Keep grinding bro🔥🔥"
Bagley was the second pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after an incredible season at Duke.
He has played seven seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 289 games.
Via Duke Central: "Very few players had a better freshman season than Marvin Bagley. He had an extremely high motor and a relentless drive that made him a force on both ends of the floor."
As for the Grizzlies, they finished the season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Bagley will be a free agent this summer.