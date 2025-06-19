Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Former Duke Star Marvin Bagley

Marvin Bagley (Memphis Grizzlies) made a post to Instagram.

Jun 23, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings number two overall draft pick Marvin Bagley III speaks with the media during an introduction press conference at Golden 1 Center.
Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Marvin Bagley is coming off a season where he spent time with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.

He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field in 31 games.

Apr 13, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum.

On Wednesday, Bagley made a post to Instagram.

He captioned his post: "👌🏾🖐🏾"

Many people left comments on Bagley's post.

@bhuff_gocrazy: "Duke legend😈💙"

@derekbrown1075: "miss u in detroit man. hope all is well!"

@joshua.__.small: "Big things for Memphis next season🤩"

Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) looks on during the second half at Paycom Center.

@unreal.szn: "Grizz legend"

@elganpulls: "All star coming"

@drcardz808: "I don’t know how this man hasn’t secured a role with a team. Too much talent to be bouncing around so much. Miss him on the Kings."

@esignerjunky._: "Keep grinding bro🔥🔥"

Apr 13, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones (23) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Marvin Bagley III (35) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum.

Bagley was the second pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after an incredible season at Duke.

He has played seven seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.

His career averages are 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 289 games.

Via Duke Central: "Very few players had a better freshman season than Marvin Bagley. He had an extremely high motor and a relentless drive that made him a force on both ends of the floor."

As for the Grizzlies, they finished the season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena.

Bagley will be a free agent this summer.

