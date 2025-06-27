NBA Fans Send Love To Former Jazz Star Deron Williams

HBD Deron Williams

This is why he was All-NBA 2nd Team twice in Utah



42 PTS, 10 AST, 1 TO

39 PTS, 9 AST (16/24 FG)

38 PTS, 13 AST, 1 TO

32 PTS, 15 AST, 1 TO

28 PTS, 17 AST, 1 TO

24 PTS, 16 AST, 0 TO

17 PTS, 20 AST

7 PTS, 21 AST, 1 TO pic.twitter.com/74t2gaDiCV