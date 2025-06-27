NBA Fans Send Love To Former Jazz Star Deron Williams
Deron Williams was once among the best point guards in the NBA when he played for the Utah Jazz and New Jersey Nets.
The former All-Star last played in the league during the 2016-17 season.
On Thursday, Williams celebrated his 41st birthday.
Via Ballislife.com: "HBD Deron Williams
This is why he was All-NBA 2nd Team twice in Utah
42 PTS, 10 AST, 1 TO
39 PTS, 9 AST (16/24 FG)
38 PTS, 13 AST, 1 TO
32 PTS, 15 AST, 1 TO
28 PTS, 17 AST, 1 TO
24 PTS, 16 AST, 0 TO
17 PTS, 20 AST
7 PTS, 21 AST, 1 TO"
Many fans sent love to Williams.
@Pryme_XI: "One of the toughest guard in the league from 2008-2013. Used to wrestle way before he played basketball."
@zimfitusa: "Some of y’all don’t remember how dope this dude was"
@PrizePicks: "Those DWill-CP3 debates for best point guard a 15 years ago"
@JDabz87: "Prime D-Will was LIKE THAT"
@andrejamal79: "D Wll was a fav of mine!"
@King_Midas04: "Had the most effective crossover in the game at one point boy was dog"
@carlito_dre: "My all time favorite PG"
@richbrokesean: "He was in the conversation for best pg at one point"
@SonnyXM: "One of my favorite PGs.."
Williams was the third pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.
He played 12 seasons for the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The three-time NBA All-Star also won two Gold Medals with Team USA.