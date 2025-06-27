Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Former Jazz Star Deron Williams

On Thursday, Deron Williams turned 41.

Ben Stinar

Feb 4, 2011; Denver, CO, USA; Utah Jazz point guard Deron Williams (8) reacts after being called for a personal foul in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Jazz defeated the Nuggets 113-106. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2011; Denver, CO, USA; Utah Jazz point guard Deron Williams (8) reacts after being called for a personal foul in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Jazz defeated the Nuggets 113-106. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deron Williams was once among the best point guards in the NBA when he played for the Utah Jazz and New Jersey Nets.

The former All-Star last played in the league during the 2016-17 season.

On Thursday, Williams celebrated his 41st birthday.

Via Ballislife.com: "HBD Deron Williams
This is why he was All-NBA 2nd Team twice in Utah

42 PTS, 10 AST, 1 TO
39 PTS, 9 AST (16/24 FG)
38 PTS, 13 AST, 1 TO
32 PTS, 15 AST, 1 TO
28 PTS, 17 AST, 1 TO
24 PTS, 16 AST, 0 TO
17 PTS, 20 AST
7 PTS, 21 AST, 1 TO"

Many fans sent love to Williams.

@Pryme_XI: "One of the toughest guard in the league from 2008-2013. Used to wrestle way before he played basketball."

@zimfitusa: "Some of y’all don’t remember how dope this dude was"

@PrizePicks: "Those DWill-CP3 debates for best point guard a 15 years ago"

@JDabz87: "Prime D-Will was LIKE THAT"

Deron Williams
Jan 29, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams (8) watches his team take on his former team Brooklyn Nets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeat the Nets 91-79. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

@andrejamal79: "D Wll was a fav of mine!"

@King_Midas04: "Had the most effective crossover in the game at one point boy was dog"

@carlito_dre: "My all time favorite PG"

@richbrokesean: "He was in the conversation for best pg at one point"

@SonnyXM: "One of my favorite PGs.."

Deron Williams
Nov 18, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Former Utah Jazz player Deron Williams (left) speaks with Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (right) during a timeout in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Williams was the third pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

He played 12 seasons for the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Deron Williams
Dec 31, 2012; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Deron Williams (8) brings the ball up court during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The three-time NBA All-Star also won two Gold Medals with Team USA.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.