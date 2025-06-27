NBA Fans Send Love To Former Kings Star Isaiah Thomas
Isaiah Thomas had a very successful NBA career.
The former Washington star was the 60th (last) pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
With the 2025 NBA Draft currently taking place (on Wednesday and Thursday), Thomas made a post to Instagram that had over 3,000 likes in 30 minutes.
He wrote: "#TBT Thank you @sacramentokings for changing my life forever 🏁"
Many NBA fans sent love to Thomas in the comments.
@josh.jordann_: "inspires me every day 🤞🏽"
@it4korea: "LEGEND 🔥🔥🔥"
@trxlyrob: "as a kings fan man i know we sucked but i sure do miss that era with IT and cousins, we came to ball out every single night. i was there when we played the pacers and IT and Marcus Thornton went crazy that game, we lost in OT cause PG hit that and 1 threw to send it to OT. Miss those days!"
@_edwardkim66_: "My favorite short player in nba history 🔥"
@bostonsportsboxing22: "Thank you for what u did in Boston it was short live but u revive Celtics basketball after we were trash post big3 era 😢thank u IT forever grateful for u still have ur jersey and tshirt 😢😢😢😢 @isaiahthomas"
@ramellish: "2017 IT 😢"
@alwaysyzy: "SacTown’s finest you and Boogie will forever be my favorite NBA players"
@devinbigelow3: "Shoulda never traded u my boi💜"
@mikexslan: "Need you to retire in that sac jersey #22 ‼️"
Thomas became most known for his brief stint with the Boston Celtics where he made two NBA All-Star Games.