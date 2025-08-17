NBA Fans Send Love To Isaiah Thomas After Vulnerable Post
Isaiah Thomas is one of the most popular players in recent NBA history.
The former Washington star has over 1.8 million followers on X (which is more than most current players).
This week, Thomas made a heartfelt post.
He wrote: "I really hurt frfr but damn to see my parents hurt like they do because my sisters ain’t here it’s like damn 🙏🏾"
Many fans sent love to Thomas in the comments.
@keithubermensch: "Love you IT you have fans forever here for you"
@eddiemcpigskin: "You and your family are often in my thoughts, and I will continue to keep you in my prayers. Wishing you strength, comfort and peace."
@spiral5158: "feel this ..my baby bro died in my arms ..may ur sis memories be a blessing bro..hope to see ya back in the league ..no true pgs these days👊👊🙏"
@menge___: "Stay strong IT"
@JermaineCush: "Different type of pain. I can only imagine. Prayers to your parents"
@OldManYoni: "Keep ya head up bro !! Praying for you and ya fam"