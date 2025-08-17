NBA Fans Send Love To Isaiah Thomas After Vulnerable Post

Fastbreak

Boston Celtics legend Isaiah Thomas made a heartfelt post to X.

Isaiah Thomas is one of the most popular players in recent NBA history.

The former Washington star has over 1.8 million followers on X (which is more than most current players).

This week, Thomas made a heartfelt post.

He wrote: "I really hurt frfr but damn to see my parents hurt like they do because my sisters ain’t here it’s like damn 🙏🏾"

Many fans sent love to Thomas in the comments.

@keithubermensch: "Love you IT you have fans forever here for you"

@eddiemcpigskin: "You and your family are often in my thoughts, and I will continue to keep you in my prayers. Wishing you strength, comfort and peace."

@spiral5158: "feel this ..my baby bro died in my arms ..may ur sis memories be a blessing bro..hope to see ya back in the league ..no true pgs these days👊👊🙏"

@menge___: "Stay strong IT"

@JermaineCush: "Different type of pain. I can only imagine. Prayers to your parents"

@OldManYoni: "Keep ya head up bro !! Praying for you and ya fam"

