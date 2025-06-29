NBA Fans Send Love To LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard
Despite dealing with a lot of injuries during his career, Kawhi Leonard will go down among the best forward of all time.
On Sunday, the LA Clippers star is celebrating his 34th birthday.
Via The NBA: "Join us in wishing Kawhi Leonard of the @LAClippers a HAPPY 34th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"
Many NBA fans sent love to Leonard.
@blessethbe: "No matter what anyone may say, you are still my guy. @kawhileonard @LAClippers #NBABDAY 🙂"
@donpopo10: "Happy birthday goat 😭🙏"
@purplefranchise: "happy birthday my goat, my king, my everything ❤️"
@MacjordanBoye: "Greatest all round nba player after MJ & lebron"
@AsepCrypt0: "happy birthday legend"
@KlawedUP: "Happy day of birth 🐐"
@FeelLikeOBK: "Ring szn soon"
@darth_amandio: "happy birthday to my glorious goat, we will be there always"
@Lyvant__: "My GOAT"
Leonard finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via NBA Retweet: "Happy 34th Birthday Kawhi Leonard
• 2x NBA Champion
• 2x FMVP
• 6x All-Star
• 6x All-NBA
• 7x All-Defensive
• 2x DPOY"
Leonard was the 15th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of San Diego State.
In addition to the Clippers, he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 14 NBA years.
Via Hoop Muse: "Kawhi Leonard as a Spur:
• Champion
• FMVP
• 2x DPOY
• 2x All-Star
• 2x All-NBA 1st Team
• 3x All Defensive 1st Team
• 311-96 Record (76.4 W%)
Should Spurs retire his #2 jersey?"