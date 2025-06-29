Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard turned 34.

Ben Stinar

Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Despite dealing with a lot of injuries during his career, Kawhi Leonard will go down among the best forward of all time.

On Sunday, the LA Clippers star is celebrating his 34th birthday.

Via The NBA: "Join us in wishing Kawhi Leonard of the @LAClippers a HAPPY 34th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"

Many NBA fans sent love to Leonard.

@blessethbe: "No matter what anyone may say, you are still my guy. @kawhileonard @LAClippers #NBABDAY 🙂"

@donpopo10: "Happy birthday goat 😭🙏"

@purplefranchise: "happy birthday my goat, my king, my everything ❤️"

@MacjordanBoye: "Greatest all round nba player after MJ & lebron"

@AsepCrypt0: "happy birthday legend"

@KlawedUP: "Happy day of birth 🐐"

@FeelLikeOBK: "Ring szn soon"

@darth_amandio: "happy birthday to my glorious goat, we will be there always"

@Lyvant__: "My GOAT"

NBA Kawhi Leonard
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Leonard finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 37 games.

Via NBA Retweet: "Happy 34th Birthday Kawhi Leonard

• 2x NBA Champion
• 2x FMVP
• 6x All-Star
• 6x All-NBA
• 7x All-Defensive
• 2x DPOY"

Kawhi Leonard
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Leonard was the 15th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of San Diego State.

In addition to the Clippers, he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 14 NBA years.

Via Hoop Muse: "Kawhi Leonard as a Spur:

• Champion
• FMVP
• 2x DPOY
• 2x All-Star
• 2x All-NBA 1st Team
• 3x All Defensive 1st Team
• 311-96 Record (76.4 W%)

Should Spurs retire his #2 jersey?"

NBA
Dec 16, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at AT&T Center. The Spurs won 114-95. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.