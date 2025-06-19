NBA Fans Send Love To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson retired after the 1995-96 season.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend is one of the most active former players on social media.
He recently made a post to Instagram from a vacation with his wife.
Johnson wrote: "We’ve been having an amazing time in Croatia in Hvar and the city Split. We loved walking around Hvar and finished with lunch at Laganini Beach Club. In Split, we had an incredible dinner at Restaurant Adriatic. The restaurants are wonderful, and all of our meals have been outstanding! The fish and seafood are so fresh, straight from the ocean to your plate, and the Croatian people are great. Cookie, our guests and I are having a ball!"
Many people sent love to the Hall of Fame point guard in the comments.
LaTanya Richardson Jackson: "Bravo family👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Missing being with you🥰🥰🥰🥰"
@oldskoolbballofficial: "Enjoy the vacation legend 🔥"
Darnel Alexander: "Look like you guys stopped the clock on age💯💯💯"
Lela Rochon Fuqua: "Ya’ll look so happy 🙌"
@camjaw: "No one does summer vacation better than Captain Magic! 🫡"
@marioraez: "This annual vacation is amazing"
@barkerjerome9: "I love that you both having get aways still after all these years...that's unconditional love !"
@guus_perisutti: "Hello Earvin! I remember you gave me your autograph in Monaco"
Johnson led the Lakers to five NBA Championships over his legendary 13-year career.
He had averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.