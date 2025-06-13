NBA Fans Send Love To Miami Heat Star Kevin Love
While Kevin Love is no longer in his prime, the former UCLA star still remains one of the most famous players in the NBA.
Recently, the Miami Heat forward made a personal announcement on Instagram.
Love wrote: "The Love family is deeply saddened by the loss of Brian Wilson. A musical and creative genius. He was revolutionary in his songwriting and arranging. Growing up around my uncle Mike and The Beach Boys I absorbed much of their influence within Rock & Roll.
My Dad and Brian had a special relationship. Brian often staying with my parents when they lived in Emerald Bay. For a period of time my Dad was both his caretaker and bodyguard - particularly during a period when Brian was struggling with mental health and substance abuse. Dad would tell stories of getting him out of the house and onto the basketball court at the local YMCA. I have fond memories of the countless original slides and photos of Brian that my family would often share with us - (you can see them hooping together in the 2nd photo).
I personally admire Brian’s true creative resilience despite mental health challenges. Beauty amid turmoil. We can all stand to learn from that. His impact, not just in music, is felt across many generations and will be for generations to come.
Condolences to the Wilson family. We will forever play the emotional sympathies and honor the legacy of Brian. 🖤🕊️"
There were over 56,000 likes on Love's post.
Many fans sent love to the 36-year-old.
@hey.shanna: "The Beach Boys were my first concert around 8 years old and the good vibrations never wore off. Sending peace to your family 🍃"
@jakediba: "Wow I had no idea you two were related through Mike Love. Never made that connection. My condolences"
@phinfanone: "Beautiful tribute. Condolences to you and the extended family. 🙏🏼"
@mersto: "Thinking of you and your whole family! The Beach Boys were my first concert, post their Full House appearance too! ❤️"
@jordansalcito: "What a beautiful tribute 🕊️🤍 and so thoughtfully said, my heart is with you"
@jeremytache: "Sending love to you and your family. And, of course, love the song choice."
Love has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He won the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cavs.