NBA Fans Send Love To Paul Pierce After TV Show News
Paul Pierce is one of the best NBA players of all time.
The Boston Celtics legend has also done a lot of media work after retiring from basketball in 2017.
This past year, Pierce was part of FS1's Speak.
However, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that the show has now been canceled.
Following the news, Pierce made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Next chapter loading"
Many people commented on his post.
@skinny_sheed: "U already accomplished everything 🙌🏾🫱🏽🫲🏼🥷🏽"
@coupe_oj_: "You and kg and perfect match"
@lala100470: "I’m crushed. I LOVE Speak. I’m in the east coast. I rushed home to watch. I hope to see you all soon. ❤️"
@grayceshots: "Salute x Respect ..... Wasn't a fan of the show bro.......Next Chapter "
@celticspride25: "Much love from Maine!"
Pierce is most known for his time with the Celtics where he made ten NBA All-Star Games.
The Hall of Fame forward also led the franchise to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angels Lakers (he won the Finals MVP Award).
Via ESPN Stats & Info (on February 11, 2018): "The Celtics will send Paul Pierce's number 34 to the rafters today.
A look back at what The Truth did in Boston.
-10 All-Star selections in 15 seasons
-2nd in points in franchise history (24,021)
-2008 NBA Finals MVP
-10th overall pick by Celtics in 1998 Draft"
Pierce also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers over 19 seasons.