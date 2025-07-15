NBA Fans Send Love To Paul Pierce After TV Show News

BREAKING: Joy Taylor is out at Fox Sports, sources tell @AndrewMarchand.



The decision comes as part of a series of moves that will also see the network’s cable arm, FS1, cancel “Speak,” the show Taylor co-hosts, as well as its two morning programs.



🔗https://t.co/KBDKZigpzF pic.twitter.com/lxpuJrTJnW