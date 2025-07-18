NBA Fans Send Love To Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas After Exciting Announcement
Isiah Thomas is one of the best point guards in all of NBA history.
The Detroit Pistons legend made 12 All-Star Games (and won two titles).
On Friday, Thomas made an exciting announcement (via Instagram).
Thomas wrote: "📈 HISTORY MADE 📈🏀💼🍾
Isiah Thomas becomes the FIRST @NBA player in history to own and serve as Chairman & CEO of a publicly traded company, let the turnaround begin.
From NBA Finals MVP to Wall Street pioneer, he’s leading the charge once again — this time with a vision built on sustainability, innovation, and ownership."
Many fans sent love to Thomas in the comments.
@chris_luchey: "Well Done Big Bro 🫡"
@swisherking007: "This is my goat. It's not even close."
Kristen Ledlow: "He’s an ICON. 🔥"
Dave Drever: "GOAT!!!"
@djlady1step: "Congratulations! I met you years ago at a book release event. Linda Thompson's Queen Next Door book. Her mom was my grade school teacher."
@juliusbtalley: "He turned around the Piston’s now a corporation.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
@realtracylmurray: "Congrats Big Bro! Keep doing your thing!!!"
@okristio: "That’s our guy!!! So proud of you my friend! Hope to see you soon! Xox"
Thomas was the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
He spent all 13 years of his career with the Pistons.
His career averages are 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on June 19): "37 YEARS AGO TODAY
Isiah Thomas had one of the greatest NBA Finals performances ever.
Hobbling on a sprained ankle, he scored 25 in a quarter, including 14 straight! He finished with 43 PTS (18/32 FG, 2/3 3PT), 8 ASTS, 6 STLS"