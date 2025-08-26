NBA Fans Send Love To Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas
Isiah Thomas is one of the best 25 players in NBA history.
The Detroit Pistons legend last played in the league during the 1993-94 season.
That said, he is among the most active former players on Instagram.
Earlier this month, Thomas made a post that had over 1,000 likes.
He wrote: "Always great to see my @cheurlin1788 champagne being enjoyed and shared. #firstpress is the best press#lowsugar #lowcalorie you deserve the best ask for it@krogerco @meijerstores @totalwine"
Many fans sent love to Thomas in the comments.
@j._jones: "Nice Hat Zeke 👌✨📸"
@kuisine77: "You always did look good in crimson 🔥"
@sluggvito: "The 🐐 PG … 🔥🔥🔥"
@cityfader: "Very impressive and inspiring I like that,🙌"
@urbanlensllc: "Zeeeeke and Fam as usual. 🤲🏽🙏🏽✊🏽"
@friendsincllc: "Cool look Chicago..👏👏"
@jondick436: "Detroits own! Yep, we took Zeke from Chicago.."
@lbjmf: "My 🐐"
Thomas played his college basketball at Indiana (where he led them to the 1981 NCAA Championship.
He was then the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft (by the Pistons).
Via StatMuse: "Isiah Thomas in 13 seasons:
— 19.2 PPG
— 9.3 APG (top 5)
— 1.9 SPG
— 2x NBA Champ
— Finals MVP
— 12x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— Top 5 in AST and STL in the 80s
Top _ PG in NBA history."
Thomas made the NBA All-Star Game in each of his first 12 seasons.
He played 13 total seasons with averages of 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field in 979 games.