NBA Fans Send Love To Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas in 13 seasons:



— 19.2 PPG

— 9.3 APG (top 5)

— 1.9 SPG

— 2x NBA Champ

— Finals MVP

— 12x All-Star

— 5x All-NBA

— Top 5 in AST and STL in the 80s



Top _ PG in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/zvQAM7UOT3