NBA Fans Send Love To Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Isiah Thomas is one of the best 25 players in NBA history.

The Detroit Pistons legend last played in the league during the 1993-94 season.

That said, he is among the most active former players on Instagram.



Earlier this month, Thomas made a post that had over 1,000 likes.

He wrote: "Always great to see my @cheurlin1788 champagne being enjoyed and shared. #firstpress is the best press#lowsugar #lowcalorie you deserve the best ask for it@krogerco @meijerstores @totalwine"

Isiah Thomas IG / August, 2025

Many fans sent love to Thomas in the comments.

@j._jones: "Nice Hat Zeke 👌✨📸"

@kuisine77: "You always did look good in crimson 🔥"

@sluggvito: "The 🐐 PG … 🔥🔥🔥"

@cityfader: "Very impressive and inspiring I like that,🙌"

@urbanlensllc: "Zeeeeke and Fam as usual. 🤲🏽🙏🏽✊🏽"

@friendsincllc: "Cool look Chicago..👏👏"

@jondick436: "Detroits own! Yep, we took Zeke from Chicago.."

@lbjmf: "My 🐐"

Isiah Thomas high fives guard Reggie Jackson during the celebration for the Bad Boys' 30th anniversary of the 1989-90 back-to-back championships at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Saturday, March 30, 2019. 03302019 Pistons Halftime 1 Isiah Thomas high fives guard Reggie Jackson during theEcelebration for the Bad Boys' 30th anniversary of the 1989-90 back-to-back championships at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Saturday, March 30, 2019. / Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Thomas played his college basketball at Indiana (where he led them to the 1981 NCAA Championship.

He was then the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft (by the Pistons).

Via StatMuse: "Isiah Thomas in 13 seasons:

— 19.2 PPG
— 9.3 APG (top 5)
— 1.9 SPG
— 2x NBA Champ
— Finals MVP
— 12x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— Top 5 in AST and STL in the 80s

Top _ PG in NBA history."

Thomas made the NBA All-Star Game in each of his first 12 seasons.

He played 13 total seasons with averages of 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field in 979 games.

