NBA Fans Send Love To Recent Pistons Star Malik Beasley
Malik Beasley is coming off a very strong season for the Detroit Pistons.
That said, the former Florida State star still remains a free agent on August 15 (amid a federal investigation).
On Friday, Beasley made a post to Instagram that had over 2,000 likes in four hours.
He wrote: "great morning 🤪 imagine me really be getting jiggy wit it on your court or team 🤣🕺🏽#flashbikefriday"
Many fans sent love to the 28-year-old in the comments.
@downtowndeuce: "Beas back mid-season for a crazy playoff run!?🤞🔵🔴"
@360.dez: "No way bros guilty posting this 🔥 back to Detroit 🔜"
@plofficial: "We still got that roster spot open for a reason. 😤"
@chopshopdesign: "Stay in Detroit! I dont need to imagine i already seent it last year"
@ant.john18: "We got that roster spot open for a reason, all of us in the D are rooting for you bro bro! Prove em wrong!"
@george_1278: "Need you back in Detroit bro 😭🙏"
@jadea_guzdzial: "We miss you ❤️"
@mf313333: "Beas 😢 I miss you and the season hasn’t even started"
Beasley finished his ninth NBA season with averages of 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He helped the Pistons reach the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.
However, they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).
Beasley has also spent time with the Nuggets, Lakers, Bucks, Timberwolves and Jazz.