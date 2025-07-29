NBA Fans Send Love To Steph Curry After Heartbreaking News
On Monday, Steph Curry's grandmother (Candy Adams) passed away.
His mother (Sonya) made the announcement (via Instagram).
She wrote: "Heaven gained an angel, and we lost our heart.
Today we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A woman who taught us to love fiercely, laugh often, and keep family at the center of everything.
Her love lives on in every hug we give, every story we tell, and every lesson she left us with.
As Luther said, “A house is not a home when there’s no one there to hold you tight.” You were our home and now your love lives in all of us.
Rest easy now, we’ll carry you with us, always. ❤️ I love you Mommy"
Many fans sent love to the Curry family (h/t @namxsj).
@49ers_Throwback: "🙏 for Curry family."
@warriorstalk: "Sending out our condolences and prayers 🙏"
@WarriorsMuse: "May she rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏
Prayers go out to Steph, Sonya, and the rest of the Adams/Curry family 🙏🙏🙏"
@Simpli_Wundaful: "My Condolences to the entire family"
@CarolNetti49500: "Your Grandmother is Beautiful RIP sweet lady."
@Kit10star: "O steph. Sorry to hear ur grandma left this world. Heavens gain I am sure. Much l8ve"
@Corebreezy_: "May her soul rest in peace, sending my prayers to the curry family🙏🏾🕊️"
@KDawnSeven: "Prayers up and sincerest condolences to Steph and his family 🙏🏾"
Curry (who is 37) is coming off another All-Star season for the Golden State Warriors.
Next year will be his 17th in the NBA.