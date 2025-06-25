NBA Fans Send Love To Steph Curry After Heartfelt Post
On Wednesday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft will be held in Brooklyn, New York.
Before the draft, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 78,000 likes in three hours.
He wrote: "“Be open to the unexpected. Things will happen to you and sometimes you won’t see that they’re happening for you.” 🙏🏽
16 years in the league. Grateful for every moment. From being underrated to receiving accolades beyond my wildest dreams. To the next generation hearing their name called tonight: trust the journey. What feels uncertain now might be setting you up for something greater.
#DraftDay"
Many people sent love to Curry in the comments.
@_joewallace: "From best shooter in the draft to best shooter to ever shoot it 💯"
@e30on: "Look at Curry man so inspirational!"
@beingsmitpatel: "THE DAY when Golden State Warriors CHANGED FOREVER🤩💫🐐"
@cheforevabeautiful: "Best shooter in the draft to the best shooter the league 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@pricelessdaroc: "We will build a statue of this man in the Bay Area one day "
@beforeyougopro: "Very few have altered the course of an organization like Steph. @warriors need to cough up that ownership stake so that he never wears another uni and goes into front office after his last shot"
Curry will go down among the 15 best players in NBA history.
He has led Golden State to four NBA Championships (and six Finals apperances) since the 2015 season.
Via StatMuse: "50-point games after turning 30 years old:
9 — Steph Curry
7 — Wilt Chamberlain"