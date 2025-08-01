Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Steph Curry's Heartfelt Post

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a post for his wife.

Ben Stinar

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs guard Damion Lee (10) (obscured) after the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs guard Damion Lee (10) (obscured) after the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Steph Curry is still one of the elite players in the NBA (despite the fact that he will turn 38 next season).

The Golden State Warriors legend is also among the most popular players of all time.

On Friday, Curry made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

His post had over 130,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.

Curry wrote: "Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry"

Many fans sent love to Curry in the comments.

@stephlayups: "❤️❤️❤️"

@_dawnw: "love yall 💙💙💙💙"

@sagna_jr_07: "Peace and love ❤️"

@arnoldhenry: "The basketball Family GOAT"

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@thurber_shots: "Nobody personifies the Bay Area like the Curry’s, glad you guys call us home. 🙏"

@aidan_g13: "It’s Okay Steph we’re here for you"

@okin7wa: "I LOVE YOU STPEHEN CURRY"

@yuuhri_10: "Congratulations to the couple. Curry, you’re the best.❤️‍🔥"

Nov 22, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with wife Ayesha Curry prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Curry finished last season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He has spent all 16 years of his Hall of Fame career with Golden State.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.