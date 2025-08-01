NBA Fans Send Love To Steph Curry's Heartfelt Post
Steph Curry is still one of the elite players in the NBA (despite the fact that he will turn 38 next season).
The Golden State Warriors legend is also among the most popular players of all time.
On Friday, Curry made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
His post had over 130,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.
Curry wrote: "Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry"
Many fans sent love to Curry in the comments.
@stephlayups: "❤️❤️❤️"
@_dawnw: "love yall 💙💙💙💙"
@sagna_jr_07: "Peace and love ❤️"
@arnoldhenry: "The basketball Family GOAT"
@thurber_shots: "Nobody personifies the Bay Area like the Curry’s, glad you guys call us home. 🙏"
@aidan_g13: "It’s Okay Steph we’re here for you"
@okin7wa: "I LOVE YOU STPEHEN CURRY"
@yuuhri_10: "Congratulations to the couple. Curry, you’re the best.❤️🔥"
Curry finished last season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He has spent all 16 years of his Hall of Fame career with Golden State.