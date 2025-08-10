Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Steph Curry's Viral Instagram Post

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a post to Instagram.

May 2, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court before the start of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 2, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court before the start of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Last summer, Steph Curry made his Olympics debut when he helped lead Team USA to the Gold Medal in Paris.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors legend made a post to Instagram that went viral.

He wrote: "A year ago, today. We did that! Loved hooping with my guys, representing our country, and bringing home the 🥇. Memories for a lifetime. Avengers forever. #nuitnuit"

Many people sent love to Curry in the comments.

Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥🔥"

Jorge Sanchez, PLY: "BAY AREA finest 🔥"

@golfnoisseur: "France slept so well that night"

@rileyj0rd: "the beautiful human being that you are Wardell Stephen Curry…"

Steph Curry
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates with the gold medal after the game against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

@og_3thirty: "A year later and it still gives chills 🙌🐐 You gave everything that night, led with heart, made history, and reminded the world why you’re the GOAT. Thank you for representing the country with pure class, carrying us to gold, and giving fans moments we’ll tell forever. Captain America energy 🇺🇸❤️ #CaptainAmerica"

@shei_benji: "Best Olympics ever 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

