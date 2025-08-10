NBA Fans Send Love To Steph Curry's Viral Instagram Post
Last summer, Steph Curry made his Olympics debut when he helped lead Team USA to the Gold Medal in Paris.
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors legend made a post to Instagram that went viral.
He wrote: "A year ago, today. We did that! Loved hooping with my guys, representing our country, and bringing home the 🥇. Memories for a lifetime. Avengers forever. #nuitnuit"
Many people sent love to Curry in the comments.
Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥🔥"
Jorge Sanchez, PLY: "BAY AREA finest 🔥"
@golfnoisseur: "France slept so well that night"
@rileyj0rd: "the beautiful human being that you are Wardell Stephen Curry…"
@og_3thirty: "A year later and it still gives chills 🙌🐐 You gave everything that night, led with heart, made history, and reminded the world why you’re the GOAT. Thank you for representing the country with pure class, carrying us to gold, and giving fans moments we’ll tell forever. Captain America energy 🇺🇸❤️ #CaptainAmerica"
@shei_benji: "Best Olympics ever 🔥🔥🔥🔥"