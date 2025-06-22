NBA Fans Send Love To Trail Blazers Legend Clyde Drexler
Clyde Drexler is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Hall of Famer last played during the 1998 season.
On Sunday, Drexler is celebrating his 63rd birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 63rd Birthday to 10x #NBAAllStar, 1994-95 NBA champion and 75th Anniversary Team member, Clyde Drexler! #NBABDAY"
Many fans sent love to Drexler in the comments.
@attapotronix: "Blazers legend"
@kovitsoti: "Happy Birthday Glide🎉🎂🎁🏀"
@whiterodman88: "Dream team member 🔥"
@fabriziozago1: "Happy bday Clyde the Glyde,"
@LBL4Life1: "Happy Birthday 🎁🎂 Clyde. @PeterVecsey1 @Spe81558890Lyle Some fans today don’t realize how great a player Clyde actually was."
@nico._ee: "2k23 MyTeam legend"
@ssskaheil: "The best SG In my 2k"
@michelle25aguilar: "Happy Bdy legend 🏀🏀🏀"
@inflyte21: "Clyde the Glide! Happy Birthday Champ!"
Drexler was the 14th pick in the 1983 NBA Draft.
He is most known for his legendary 12-year run with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Ballislife.com: "HBD Clyde "The Glide" Drexler!
Crazy highlights by the NBA Champ, 10 x All-Star & quadruple-double threat
25 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST, 10 STL
26 PTS, 9 REB, 11 AST, 10 STL
42 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 8 STL
30 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 7 STL
17 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 8 STL"
Drexler played 16 total seasons for the Trail Blazers (and Houston Rockets).
He had career averages of 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range.