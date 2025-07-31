Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0) is introduced before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0) is introduced before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard recently signed a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers after spending the last two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite another All-Star season, the future Hall of Famer suffered a season-ending injury in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Therefore, he is expected to miss most (or all) of the 2025-26 season.

This week, Lillard made a post to Instagram with footage of his rebab.

Lillard wrote: "#ToBeContinued

🎥 : @jordanjacobs_14"

Many people sent love to Lillard in the comments.

@a3presidential: "Let’s go dolla 💪🏾💪🏾🏀"

@thefreakinwowzer2: "The comeback is going to be 🔥massive 🙌🙌❤️"

@chader_or: "AH MY GLORIOUS KING IS BACK !!! GO BLAZERS!!!! OUR KILLER IS BACK PEOPLE!!!!! THE WHOLE CITYS STILL LIT!!!!"

@cemcondition83: "One ☝️ day at a time Camara on / off same place. Same work !!! Dame Time !!!!"

Damian Lillard
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts with forward Kyle Kuzma (18) in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.