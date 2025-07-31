NBA Fans Send Love To Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard recently signed a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers after spending the last two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Despite another All-Star season, the future Hall of Famer suffered a season-ending injury in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Therefore, he is expected to miss most (or all) of the 2025-26 season.
This week, Lillard made a post to Instagram with footage of his rebab.
Lillard wrote: "#ToBeContinued
🎥 : @jordanjacobs_14"
Many people sent love to Lillard in the comments.
@a3presidential: "Let’s go dolla 💪🏾💪🏾🏀"
@thefreakinwowzer2: "The comeback is going to be 🔥massive 🙌🙌❤️"
@chader_or: "AH MY GLORIOUS KING IS BACK !!! GO BLAZERS!!!! OUR KILLER IS BACK PEOPLE!!!!! THE WHOLE CITYS STILL LIT!!!!"
@cemcondition83: "One ☝️ day at a time Camara on / off same place. Same work !!! Dame Time !!!!"