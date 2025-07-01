Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Warriors Star Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green smiles after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green smiles after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Draymond Green has been one of the most notable players in the NBA since the Golden State Warriors won their first title in 2016.

The future Hall of Famer is going into his 14th season.

On Monday, Green made a post to Instagram that had over 14,000 likes in two hours.

He wrote: "Dump 1 of….."

Draymond Green's IG Post
Draymond Green's IG Post / June 30

Many people sent love to Green in the comments.

Matt Barnes: "The life we’ve worked so hard for. Salute 🫡"

Jordan Schultz: "Love u bro! Beautiful pics! ❤️"

@rizzy2p: "draymond ik you finna go crazy this year big bro💪🏽"

@wearfup: "This is really what it’s about ❤️❤️"

Draymond Green
Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) is congratulated by forward Kevin Knox II (31) after receiving the Defensive Player of the Month award before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

@clipper_pushers: "Dre 🔥keep doing what you I done argue with everybody over you being a genius on that floor we definitely wouldn’t have the success without you bro keep up the good work👌🏼@clipper_pushers"

@dsabbott1970: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you Draymond!!!"

@roblawler1: "@money23green I appreciate you! Love watching you play and your playing style!"

Draymond Green
Jan 20, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) hugs Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Green finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the thee-point range in 68 games.

Via StatMuse: "Draymond Green in 13 seasons:

— 4x Champ
— 4x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— 8x All-Defense
— DPOY

and now, NBA Hustle Award winner."

The Warriors reached the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs before losing to the Houston Rockets.

They won their last title during the 2022 season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.