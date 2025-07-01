NBA Fans Send Love To Warriors Star Draymond Green
Draymond Green has been one of the most notable players in the NBA since the Golden State Warriors won their first title in 2016.
The future Hall of Famer is going into his 14th season.
On Monday, Green made a post to Instagram that had over 14,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "Dump 1 of….."
Many people sent love to Green in the comments.
Matt Barnes: "The life we’ve worked so hard for. Salute 🫡"
Jordan Schultz: "Love u bro! Beautiful pics! ❤️"
@rizzy2p: "draymond ik you finna go crazy this year big bro💪🏽"
@wearfup: "This is really what it’s about ❤️❤️"
@clipper_pushers: "Dre 🔥keep doing what you I done argue with everybody over you being a genius on that floor we definitely wouldn’t have the success without you bro keep up the good work👌🏼@clipper_pushers"
@dsabbott1970: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you Draymond!!!"
@roblawler1: "@money23green I appreciate you! Love watching you play and your playing style!"
Green finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the thee-point range in 68 games.
Via StatMuse: "Draymond Green in 13 seasons:
— 4x Champ
— 4x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— 8x All-Defense
— DPOY
and now, NBA Hustle Award winner."
The Warriors reached the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs before losing to the Houston Rockets.
They won their last title during the 2022 season.