NBA Fans Send Love To Warriors Star Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a post to Instagram.

Dec 19, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the overtime period at Chase Center.
Dec 19, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the overtime period at Chase Center.

Steph Curry had another dominant NBA season at 37.

The Golden State Warriors superstar remains among the best (and most popular) players in the league.

Recently, Curry made a post to Instagram that had 145,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He captioned his post: "Just a few days away from Season 4 of the Underrated Golf Tour. 💪🏽

To our new players, welcome to the family. To our returning players, we can’t wait to see you again. To all the players, go get it this season. New champs loading...👀🏆"

Many fans sent love to Curry in the comments.

@f4wzan_: "I love you Curry"

@wonders301: "Look at curry man, so inspirational"

@joshuapablico: "I love how Steph kept his college friends till now 🔥❤️. It means to say that he treasures everyone who comes into his life 💯"

@ucantguardddd1: "WARDELL FOR PRESIDENT ❤️"

NBA Warriors
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.

@mcxik_musa: "I keep forgetting you good at every sport not just ball"

@mike.fdf: "greatness at its finest 🐐"

@mrsharif_30: "That’s alll I can describe you with the greatest shooter god has ever created."

@steeledan137: "@markoterzo and @stephencurry30 collaborating makes my entire year🔥 the two GOATS"

Stephen Curry
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) follows through after shooting against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.

Curry finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He has spent all 16 years of his career with the Warriors.

They have won four NBA Championships (and been to the NBA Finals six times) in that span.

