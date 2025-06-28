Fastbreak

NBA Fans Send Love To Wizards Legend John Wall

ESPN made a post for former Washington Wizards star John Wall.

Jan 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers guard John Wall (11) during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
John Wall was once among the best point guards in the NBA when he played for the Washington Wizards.

The former Kentucky star was last in the league during the 2022-23 season.

On Friday, ESPN's SportsCenter made a post for Wall.

Their post had over 100,000 likes in 11 hours.

SportsCenter wrote: "Prime John Wall was so special in D.C. 😮‍💨"

Many people sent love to Wall in the comments.

Jerome Robinson: "Legendary"

Kyle O’Quinn: "That’s a fact!"

@drrakezilla: "That first clip will never get old. Never seen someone move like that"

@j.dessy: "gave wiz fans & the dmv hope for years, front office failed him smh"

John Wall
@artislife1992: "John Wall came back from serious injuries and still averaged 21 and 7 in H Town. The Clippers lied to him and he never got to start with a healthy KL and PG. He averaged 11 and 6 (most on the team at the time) only playing 20 mins a game. King of DC 5ever! 🐐🙏🏾"

@dcsveryown: "Anybody who truly knew John Wall’s game knows he would’ve rather dish the ball and set his teammates up before scoring. Travesty that he never got elite talent to play alongside him."

@andre_crouchjr: "Smh my fav PG all time! Smh John wall prime year 2016 smh ! He was unstoppable on 2k !"

Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

He made five All-Star Games over his 11 seasons in the league.

John Wall
In addition to the Wizards, Wall also spent time with the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets.

