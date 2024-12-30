NBA Fans Share Thoughts On Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Magic Game
On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Orlando Magic in Florida.
The Nets lost by a score of 102-101.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with six points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 3/6 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@DapperDomo: "Ben Simmons really still is a great passer."
@DannyMarang: "I just saw Ben Simmons take a shot outside the paint. He was grabbed and fouled with no call and it fell 6 feet short but he attempted the shot."
@Woah_Dave: "NOW Ben Simmons wants to be good at basketball"
@GoatJamesinsta: "Ben Simmons Having his Rocket Tryouts rn for when he hits the buyout market"
@A_Fermin12: "Ben Simmons is comfortably slowly coming back to being better he’s way more confident"
@franzchero: "Ain’t no way Ben Simmons plays like this against any other team lmao
Someone tell bro to relax"
@_Tunde04: "Think I just saw Ben Simmons score a field goal for the first time this year"
@nick_chaplin: "Ben Simmons looks really good right now"
Simmons is in his third season playing for the Nets.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 56.2% from the field in 24 games.
With the loss, the Nets dropped to 12-20 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Magic, they will visit the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in Canada.