NBA Fans Share Thoughts On Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Magic Game

Ben Simmons played 31 minutes against the Magic.

Ben Stinar

Dec 29, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Orlando Magic in Florida.

The Nets lost by a score of 102-101.

Ben Simmons finished the loss with six points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 3/6 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@DapperDomo: "Ben Simmons really still is a great passer."

@DannyMarang: "I just saw Ben Simmons take a shot outside the paint. He was grabbed and fouled with no call and it fell 6 feet short but he attempted the shot."

@Woah_Dave: "NOW Ben Simmons wants to be good at basketball"

@GoatJamesinsta: "Ben Simmons Having his Rocket Tryouts rn for when he hits the buyout market"

@A_Fermin12: "Ben Simmons is comfortably slowly coming back to being better he’s way more confident"

@franzchero: "Ain’t no way Ben Simmons plays like this against any other team lmao

Someone tell bro to relax"

@_Tunde04: "Think I just saw Ben Simmons score a field goal for the first time this year"

@nick_chaplin: "Ben Simmons looks really good right now"

Simmons is in his third season playing for the Nets.

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 56.2% from the field in 24 games.

Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Nets dropped to 12-20 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Following the Magic, they will visit the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in Canada.

