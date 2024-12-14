NBA Fans Share Thoughts On Bronny James' Performance In Lakers G League Game
On Friday night, Bronny James played his second straight game with the South Bay Lakers against the Valley Suns (in Arizona).
The former USC guard finished with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/20 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 26 minutes.
South Bay lost by a score of 102-91.
Many fans shared their thoughts on Bronny's performance.
@PrizePicks: "bro is actually hooping now"
@jbondwagon: "Bronny is the only thing positive going on for the Lakers and he ain’t even in the main roster rn 😭 "
@SkylarForrest13: "terrible shooting night but at least he's shooting more instead of just sitting in the corner"
@tavonga99: "What I’ve seen from bronny in the last few games is that he is absolutely an NBA level athlete. Might have Bron’s height, but the physicality is there 👀 "
@topofgame2986: "Bronny James last 3 games for the Southbay Lakers
21 PPG
4 RPG
3 APG
2 SPG"
Yahoo Sports: "Bronny James is finding his rhythm in the G League 👀
James last 3 games: 🟨 16 PTS 🟪 30 PTS 🟨 16 PTS"
@AntiGroovy: "Bronny might be the best player to ever touch a basketball just give it time 💯"
@dgsire: "LEBRON TAUGHT HIM WELL"
@BronOverBumJ: "I was told he wasn’t a pro tho😂 "
@WillB_Great: "He understands it now."
In addition to his stints in the G League, Bronny has also appeared in seven NBA games with the Los Angeles Lakers.