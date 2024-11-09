NBA Fans Share Thoughts On Cooper Flagg's Performance In Army-Duke Game
On Friday evening, Duke hosted Army for their second game of the season.
They won by a score of 100-58 to improve to 2-0.
Potential 2025 first-overall pick Cooper Flagg finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 5/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 25 minutes.
Basketball fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@L4rryHoov3r: "Modern day KG"
@randychipman: "Let’s go! This is why the Jazz shouldn’t win a game this year."
@FlaggLyn_NAce: "I want Cooper Flagg 🔥"
@KevinF3394: "Plays exactly like #4 in Toronto"
@RCWilliams88: "Not the #1 pick but will be a solid player"
@Ball_InMyHand: "The game is too easy for Cooper Flagg"
@FBW_Comm_Eric: "I've been thinking where he will be drafted in fantasy next year. The hype- and the Wemby experience could inflate his rank. Managers who have fear of missing out on the next great thing- would be aggressive in targeting him."
Via ESPN: "Cooper Flagg was experiencing cramps during the second half vs. Army."
@JazzLead: "Cooper Flagg just keeps on doing it, showing his ability to shoot the 3, finished with 5 stocks, and has had decent passing flashes
Can't wait to see him against better competition"
Conor O'Neill: "Duke beats Army 100-58.
17 of 38 on 3-pointers after a 1-for-11 start. Double-doubles for Cooper Flagg (13-11) and Khaman Maluach (11-14).
Gets much harder, obviously, with Kentucky in Atlanta on Tuesday night."
@Jhoney_41: "Great half from Cooper Flagg, ready to see this Duke team go up against Kentucky Tuesday night."