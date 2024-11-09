Fastbreak

NBA Fans Share Thoughts On Cooper Flagg's Performance In Army-Duke Game

Cooper Flagg played 25 minutes against Army.

Ben Stinar

Nov 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) looks for an opening to pass during the second half against the Maine Black Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) looks for an opening to pass during the second half against the Maine Black Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, Duke hosted Army for their second game of the season.

They won by a score of 100-58 to improve to 2-0.

Potential 2025 first-overall pick Cooper Flagg finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 5/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 25 minutes.

Basketball fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@L4rryHoov3r: "Modern day KG"

@randychipman: "Let’s go! This is why the Jazz shouldn’t win a game this year."

@FlaggLyn_NAce: "I want Cooper Flagg 🔥"

@KevinF3394: "Plays exactly like #4 in Toronto"

@RCWilliams88: "Not the #1 pick but will be a solid player"

@Ball_InMyHand: "The game is too easy for Cooper Flagg"

@FBW_Comm_Eric: "I've been thinking where he will be drafted in fantasy next year. The hype- and the Wemby experience could inflate his rank. Managers who have fear of missing out on the next great thing- would be aggressive in targeting him."

Via ESPN: "Cooper Flagg was experiencing cramps during the second half vs. Army."

@JazzLead: "Cooper Flagg just keeps on doing it, showing his ability to shoot the 3, finished with 5 stocks, and has had decent passing flashes

Can't wait to see him against better competition"

Conor O'Neill: "Duke beats Army 100-58.

17 of 38 on 3-pointers after a 1-for-11 start. Double-doubles for Cooper Flagg (13-11) and Khaman Maluach (11-14).

Gets much harder, obviously, with Kentucky in Atlanta on Tuesday night."

@Jhoney_41: "Great half from Cooper Flagg, ready to see this Duke team go up against Kentucky Tuesday night."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.