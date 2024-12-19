NBA Fans Share Thoughts On Greg Oden Trail Blazers News
Greg Oden was the first pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Ohio State by the Portland Trail Blazers.
When Oden was on the floor, he was a player who showed a lot of potential.
However, injuries derailed his career.
On Thursday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported an intriguing update about the former Trail Blazers center.
Via Haynes: "Sources: Former No. 1 pick Greg Oden will visit Portland for first time in over a decade on Dec. 27 and will sit courtside with family on Dec. 28 when Trail Blazers hosts Dallas Mavericks. He’s expected to share his story with players and staffers on how he overcame some difficult obstacles."
Many fans reacted to the report.
@ryanpropz: "Always felt so bad for him. Such a clean traditional post game and unlimited potential. Glad he’s doing well for himself"
@_Ali__B: "He was NOT a bust. When he played he was spectacular. One of the best college players ever. There’s a reason why people were debating KD or Oden"
@dylon_swartwood: "Love that this is coming full circle. Never deserved the bust label. Never deserved the injuries. And definitely never deserved to be made to feel the way he did by the media."
@train_abc: "One of the greatest college players ever"
@amargreenberg: "HE WAS THE RIGHT PICK AT THE TIME"
Oden played three seasons for the Trail Blazers (and Miami Heat).
His career averages were 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field in 105 games.