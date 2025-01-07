NBA Fans Share Thoughts On Kawhi Leonard's Performance In Clippers-Timberwolves Game
On Monday night, the LA Clippers lost to the Timberwolves by a score of 108-106 at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Kawhi Leonard finished the loss with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 3/11 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
The six-time NBA All-Star has only appeared in two games so far this season.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Esh4n04: "Not trying to overreact but how many games until Kawhi gets his swag back"
@Terrsadly: "kawhi needs real minutes all this hold him out at 20 mins played is never gonna work"
@JakeSmoltz: "Kawhi a -17 in 21 minutes.. yikes"
@AaronPisiona: "2 Takeaways from Clips vs TWolves matchup this evening
ANT MAN really HIM
Kawhi's knees are done done"
@OppppUuu: "Kawhi will need a lot of time. He clearly stunted the clipper half court offense tonight."
@IllWalker23: "Kawhi has looked good since he came back"
@angeldra33o: "How many more games we getting of Kawhi on minute restriction ts killin me man"
Leonard is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 31.8% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in his first two games back.
With the loss, the Clippers dropped to 20-16 in their first 36 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Timberwolves, the Clippers will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Denver Nuggets.