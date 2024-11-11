NBA Fans Share Thoughts On Paul George's Performance In Hornets-76ers Game
On Sunday evening, Paul George played his first home game for the Philadelphia 76ers.
They defeated the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 107-105 (in overtime).
Despite the victory, George had a tough night.
He finished with 15 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 6/18 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 33 mintues of playing time.
Many fans shared their thoughts on George.
@DeliberatingD: "Wait a star player on the 76ers probably come back too soon from an injury and is struggling to start the season?
Must just be washed. Can't think of any other reasons Ben Sim...I mean Joel...I mean Paul George might not be performing at his usual level."
@DollarsignMLB: "Paul George is awful
76ers made a huge mistake"
@CalatrabaKoke: "I’ve seen enough. Cut Paul George #NBA #76ers"
@CoachPr_NJ: "Jared MCain carried Paul George to a win tonight….. I hate sports"
@SteezzeeBurner: "Paul George is the softest superstar in the league. THATS A FACT"
@MaccG22: "The #sixers have bottomed out as the biggest complete joke in the NBA. Despite getting their 2nd win in 9 games, using a minutes restriction to justify not having Paul George play a second in OT even trumps the fiasco with Embiid, who we haven’t seen yet this year."
Via Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers: "Paul George said he got poked in the eye. Said it affected his vision. It was noticeably red and irritated when he spoke at his locker."
George is averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 16.0% from the three-point range in his first four games with the 76ers.
They will resume action on Tuesday evening when they host the New York Knicks.