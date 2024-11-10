NBA Fans Shocked By Kevin Durant Injury News
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 114-113.
Kevin Durant had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania (on Saturday), Durant will be out for at least the next two weeks with an injury.
Via Charania: "Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant – off to an MVP-caliber start to the NBA season – suffered a left calf strain on Friday night and will miss be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Durant has led Suns to a first place start in the Western Conference at 8-1."
With the way Durant has played so far this season, many NBA fans were shocked by the news.
@IngramAlerts: "What is going on"
KENNY BEECHAM: "What is going on this season?"
@WorldWideWob: "That’s now KD, Ja, and Zion out for week(s) all in one day."
@KBO_XXV: "How is everybody getting injured??????"
Noa Dalzell: "This injury wave is actually insane"
Chris Williamson: "Alright wtf is going on man!! Ima need us to take a pause cuz why we seeing all these players getting injured again and again"
@MavsFilmRoom: "The start to this NBA season with injuries has been insane"
@n1rod_: "The Kevin Durant news is horrible
However, this suns team is deep
They’ll hold it down while kd gets some much deserved rest"
The Suns will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.
Durant is in his 17th NBA season.