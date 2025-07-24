NBA Fans Shocked To Learn Milwaukee Bucks Star Kyle Kuzma's Age
Kyle Kuzma has been a solid role player in the NBA for the last eight seasons.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 65 games (for the Wizards and Bucks).
On Thursday, the 2020 NBA Champion is celebrating his 30th birthday.
Via The NBA: "Join us in wishing Kyle Kuzma a HAPPY 30th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"
Many fans were shocked to learn that Kuzma is already 30.
@KingSmoove009: "Damn kuz got to 30 fast.. thought he was like 28"
@HassanAesthetic: "He’s 30 already? Man time flies so fast"
@MishalQuiring: "Wow, I remember when they drafted like it was yesterday. HBD KUZZZZZZZ!"
@batmansuckss: "Felt like he was a rookie yesterday now he's 30"
@_officialMoh: "30 already ???? 😳 damn"
@TalkingMyShhh9: "Damn he 30 already???"
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (out of Utah) by the Los Angeles Lakers.
He spent the first four years of his career with the franchise.
Despite never making an All-Star Game, Kuzma has respectable career averages of 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 541 games.
Kuzma wrote (on October 16, 2020): "Went from:
born in flint.
1 naia offer.
Boarding school at 16.
GED.
Gray shirt at Utah.
5 minutes a game as a freshman.
Told I would go Undrafted if I left school.
1st round pick.
NBA Champion.
Embrace your journey. Marathon life
Crazy"