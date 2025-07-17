Fastbreak

NBA Fans Show Admiration For Pistons Legend Ben Wallace

NBA fans showed love to former Detroit Pistons star Ben Wallace.

Mar. 16, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ben Wallace during game against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Pistons 109-101. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar. 16, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ben Wallace during game against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Pistons 109-101. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ben Wallace was once among the best centers in the NBA when he played for the Detroit Pistons.

The 50-year-old last played in the league during the 2011-12 season.

On Thursday, StatMuse made a post highlighting Wallace's career highlights.

Via StatMuse: "Ben Wallace in 16 seasons:

— 4x DPOY
— 6x All-Defense
— 5x All-NBA
— 4x All-Star
— NBA Champ

Tied for the most Defensive Player of the Year awards in NBA history."

Many fans sent love to Wallace in the comments.

@AllSportHype: "6’7 center who clamped Shaq🔥🔥"

@RoParrish: "— First undrafted player in the Hall of Fame"

@YunoHoopz: "I’ll never forget how he elevated that 2007 Chicago Bulls to an all-time great defense with a -6.9 net rating 🫡🫡"

Ben Wallace
Jan 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons retired center Ben Wallace smiles from the stands during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

@Showares2: "Best player in 96 draft"

@ObiWillKenobiii: "I remember him clamping Shaq in the Finals"

@JimmyLemke: "You forgot to mention that he did all this while being undersized at center."

@2REDJUrl: "THE reason why the 04 Pistons are NOT actually the exception that proves the rule that you need a capital S Star. Defense matters too and Big Ben was one of the best defenders ever."

Ben Wallace
Jan 16, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons former player Ben Wallace has his number retired during halftime of the game against the Golden State Warriors at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Wallace played 16 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

His career averages were 5.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field in 1,088 games.

He helped the Pistons win the 2004 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

