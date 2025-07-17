NBA Fans Show Admiration For Pistons Legend Ben Wallace
Ben Wallace was once among the best centers in the NBA when he played for the Detroit Pistons.
The 50-year-old last played in the league during the 2011-12 season.
On Thursday, StatMuse made a post highlighting Wallace's career highlights.
Via StatMuse: "Ben Wallace in 16 seasons:
— 4x DPOY
— 6x All-Defense
— 5x All-NBA
— 4x All-Star
— NBA Champ
Tied for the most Defensive Player of the Year awards in NBA history."
Many fans sent love to Wallace in the comments.
@AllSportHype: "6’7 center who clamped Shaq🔥🔥"
@RoParrish: "— First undrafted player in the Hall of Fame"
@YunoHoopz: "I’ll never forget how he elevated that 2007 Chicago Bulls to an all-time great defense with a -6.9 net rating 🫡🫡"
@Showares2: "Best player in 96 draft"
@ObiWillKenobiii: "I remember him clamping Shaq in the Finals"
@JimmyLemke: "You forgot to mention that he did all this while being undersized at center."
@2REDJUrl: "THE reason why the 04 Pistons are NOT actually the exception that proves the rule that you need a capital S Star. Defense matters too and Big Ben was one of the best defenders ever."
Wallace played 16 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.
His career averages were 5.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field in 1,088 games.
He helped the Pistons win the 2004 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.