NBA Fans Show Emotion For Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving

Julius Erving made a post from his time with the 76ers.

Apr 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; NBA hall of fame member and former Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving looks on during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; NBA hall of fame member and former Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving looks on during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have been among the most iconic franchises in NBA history.

That said, they have not won an NBA Championship since the 1983 season with Hall of Famer Julius Erving.

This week, Erving made a post to Instagram that had over 3,000 likes.

Erving wrote: "I Love You Philadelphia’ - 1981 home photoshoot⁣⁣

Photo by Lane Stewart /Sports Illustrated"

Many NBA fans sent their love to Erving in the comments.

@therealchanninglomax: "Doc was the first to Take Flight 💯👊🏼"

@jodie_777_: "Always MY GOAT ❤️💙"

@bigblockesc: "- FAMILY!!!"

@metaltraveler: "I think Philly loved you too"

@onedistraction123: "Come out of retirement we need you"

@newflockllc: "The Fish That Saved Pittsburg!! The Legendary Dr. J 🫡"

Julius Erving
Unknown date; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (6) drives to the basket to dunk the ball in front of Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) at the Boston Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images / Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

@zomaximus: "THE LEGENDARY DOCTOR J!!!!!!!!!!!"

@soybertito: "Before Air Jordan there was Dr. J."

@refreshingdisturbance: "And we love you too Doc 10🏀9🏀8🏀76rs🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀"

@joe.gunter: "You basically owned the town by that time🔥👍🙏"

@janebond___: "🙋🏽‍♀️Hi Doc!!! You probably don’t remember from Philly. Lol we were actually friends at one time."

@ace_black7: "Thank you Doc, you gave so much pride to the boys of Philadelphia, always our hero and our champion! ✊🏾❤️"

76ers
Nov. 1, 2005; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers -- Julius Erving (Dr. J) hugs Philadelphia 76ers player Allen Iverson before the 76ers played the Milwaukee Bucks at Wachovia Center Tuesday, on opening night of NBA season. Henry Bibby is at left. A number of former 76ers players, including Bibby and Erving were on hand to support new 76ers coach Maurice Cheeks in his debut as 76ers head coach. Mandatory Credit: Eileen Blass/USA TODAY NETWORK / Eileen Blass-USA TODAY NETWORK v

During the 1983 season (when the 76ers won the title), Erving had averages of 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field.

He spent all 11 years of his NBA career with the 76ers.

Before his time in the NBA, Erving spent five seasons in the ABA (and won two titles with the New York Nets).

