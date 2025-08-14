NBA Fans Show Emotion For Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving
The Philadelphia 76ers have been among the most iconic franchises in NBA history.
That said, they have not won an NBA Championship since the 1983 season with Hall of Famer Julius Erving.
This week, Erving made a post to Instagram that had over 3,000 likes.
Erving wrote: "I Love You Philadelphia’ - 1981 home photoshoot
Photo by Lane Stewart /Sports Illustrated"
Many NBA fans sent their love to Erving in the comments.
@therealchanninglomax: "Doc was the first to Take Flight 💯👊🏼"
@jodie_777_: "Always MY GOAT ❤️💙"
@bigblockesc: "- FAMILY!!!"
@metaltraveler: "I think Philly loved you too"
@onedistraction123: "Come out of retirement we need you"
@newflockllc: "The Fish That Saved Pittsburg!! The Legendary Dr. J 🫡"
@zomaximus: "THE LEGENDARY DOCTOR J!!!!!!!!!!!"
@soybertito: "Before Air Jordan there was Dr. J."
@refreshingdisturbance: "And we love you too Doc 10🏀9🏀8🏀76rs🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀"
@joe.gunter: "You basically owned the town by that time🔥👍🙏"
@janebond___: "🙋🏽♀️Hi Doc!!! You probably don’t remember from Philly. Lol we were actually friends at one time."
@ace_black7: "Thank you Doc, you gave so much pride to the boys of Philadelphia, always our hero and our champion! ✊🏾❤️"
During the 1983 season (when the 76ers won the title), Erving had averages of 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field.
He spent all 11 years of his NBA career with the 76ers.
Before his time in the NBA, Erving spent five seasons in the ABA (and won two titles with the New York Nets).