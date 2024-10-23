NBA Fans Slam Julius Randle's Performance In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, Julius Randle made his debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves when they faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The All-Star forward had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.
However, the Timberwolves lost by a score of 110-103.
Despite Randle having a sold stat line, many NBA fans reacted negatively to his performance against the Lakers.
Via Kevin O'Connor: "Julius Randle's performance is a good reason why +/- can be so deceiving. Felt like he brought zero/negative effort. SVG rightfully called it out on the broadcast. Yet somehow he was the only starter that had a positive +/-"
Via Andy Bailey: "Julius Randle plays like the rec league guys who can't go around people anymore"
Via @meyerNBA: "Julius Randle not boxing out and lightly jogging in transition isn’t the greatest first look as far as first looks go."
Via Jason Timpf: "Just one game, so nothing to overreact to, to the Julius Randle lowlight film from last night isn't pretty..."
Via @bryant_gotgame: "The Wolves really dumped KAT for Julius Randle lmaooo. Like what a downgrade. 😭"
Via @SalCali5: "His body language was awful already..I wish best luck yall"
The Timberwolves will resume action on Thursday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
Randle is coming off a season where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games for the New York Knicks.
He is in his 11th NBA season.