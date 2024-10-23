Fastbreak

NBA Fans Slam Julius Randle's Performance In Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Julius Randle made his debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ben Stinar

Oct 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward LeBron James (23) guard Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. This marked the first time in NBA history that a father and son played together. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, Julius Randle made his debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves when they faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

The All-Star forward had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.

However, the Timberwolves lost by a score of 110-103.

Despite Randle having a sold stat line, many NBA fans reacted negatively to his performance against the Lakers.

Via Kevin O'Connor: "Julius Randle's performance is a good reason why +/- can be so deceiving. Felt like he brought zero/negative effort. SVG rightfully called it out on the broadcast. Yet somehow he was the only starter that had a positive +/-"

Via Andy Bailey: "Julius Randle plays like the rec league guys who can't go around people anymore"

Via @meyerNBA: "Julius Randle not boxing out and lightly jogging in transition isn’t the greatest first look as far as first looks go."

Via Jason Timpf: "Just one game, so nothing to overreact to, to the Julius Randle lowlight film from last night isn't pretty..."

Via @bryant_gotgame: "The Wolves really dumped KAT for Julius Randle lmaooo. Like what a downgrade. 😭"

Via @SalCali5: "His body language was awful already..I wish best luck yall"

The Timberwolves will resume action on Thursday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.

Randle is coming off a season where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games for the New York Knicks.

He is in his 11th NBA season.

